Scar Lip Responds To Haters Calling Her Ugly

One of the rising talents from New York is Scar Lip. She genuinely has one of the most unique voices in rap in the last couple of years. Her deep and husky voice has an entertaining and captivating feeling to it. She is just getting started and plans on making a bigger run in 2024. If you want to see what Scar Lip has in store and to get a glimpse of her as a person, we have just the article for you.

If you click this link, you check out the full interview we did for our Advent Calendar for the month of December. Usually, when people see someone starting to notch some success and move forward in life, their insecurities come out. Hate is the first thing they resort to almost always. That is exactly what Scar Lip has dealt with as of late.

Read More: Kanye West's Money Troubles Continue With Millions In New Taxes And Lawsuit

Scar Lip Gets Candid About People Poking Fun At Her

Some people were calling her ugly and that no man would want anything to do with her. In the response video above, Scar Lip says how awful it makes her feel about herself. She mentions how it takes her back to her childhood and how kids used to say she was ugly because of her skin color. It was sad to her talk about it, but she ended the video in a lighter tone. Scar "threatens" to fight her haters, but then laughs it off. However, we still hope that the bubbly rapper is doing okay and to keep her head up.

What are your initial thoughts on Scar Lip's response to people calling her ugly? Why do you think people like to hate on celebrities all the time? Did Scar handle this the right way, why or why not? Is she going to be someone who is going to blow up in 2024? What songs do you keep in your rotation and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Scar Lip. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on surrounding the music world.

Read More: Wack 100 Insinuates Cash Money Was Behind B.G. Snitching Accusations