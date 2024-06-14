ScarLip Apologizes For Twerking In Her Latest Music Video Following Heavy Backlash

Some fans felt like her actions were out of character.

Scar Lip is an artist who has marched to the beat of her own drum. Overall, she has been known for aggressive raps and typically doesn't flaunt her sexuality like other women rappers. Her fanbase has largely enjoyed this side of her and has been adamant about her maintaining that aesthetic. However, there are others out there who believe she needs to embrace her feminine side in order to really blow up. It's an unfortunate position to put an artist in, especially since Scar is just being herself, and making great music.

Today, she put out a new song called "She's Hot." Prior to the release of the song, she delivered a sneak peek at an upcoming music video for the song. In the music video, Scar Lip could be seen twerking, and this led to backlash online. Some fans felt like this was antithetical to her come-up and that it was downright beneath her. Subsequently, Scar Lip took to social media where she apologized to her fans for her actions.

Scar Lip Delivers An Apology

Throughout the apology, the artist noted that no one is making her do anything. Overall, she is the one who comes up with the concepts for her music videos. However, she does understand her fans' concerns, and that is why she ultimately apologized. She wants her fans to grow with her, and she never wants to let them down. Fans on The Shade Room were adamant that there was absolutely nothing to apologize for. At the end of the day, she did nothing wrong, and it would be over-policing of one's art to suggest otherwise

Throughout the apology, the artist noted that no one is making her do anything. Overall, she is the one who comes up with the concepts for her music videos. However, she does understand her fans' concerns, and that is why she ultimately apologized. She wants her fans to grow with her, and she never wants to let them down. Fans on The Shade Room were adamant that there was absolutely nothing to apologize for. At the end of the day, she did nothing wrong, and it would be over-policing of one's art to suggest otherwise