ScarLip Delivers Hard-Hitting Bars On “No Statements”

ScarLip is leveling up! The Bronx raptress is keeping the momentum going with her latest release, and one of her most creative to-date. On Friday (Sept. 15), she dropped off a new track "No Statements," which is a hard-hitting rap tune that's delivered in ScarLip's signature aggressive style. The song discusses the theme of snitching, emphasizing how she and her crew won't participate in snitch activity. The track also was accompanied by a complimenting visual, where she can be seen in various settings. One of which includes taking over a prison bus with her crew.

The New York emcee is currently riding a wave of success. She's establishing herself as one of the leading female voices in the city's rap scene. ScarLip is unapologetically distinctive, initially gaining recognition through tracks like "New York" and "Glizzy Gobbler." Every aspect of ScarLip exudes originality! She boldly carves her own path in the music industry, forging a sound that is unmistakably hers.

ScarLip Embraces Her Identity

Other than the trademark scar on her lip, which she acquired from a her brother causing the traumatic injury, her bass-voice has been another thing that she's recognized for. However, ScarLip has always embraced both of those associating identities. She even says in the new song "No Statements," how her scar doesn't bother her. Hence, the reason she turned it into her artist name.

Since making her entrance on the music scene, ScarLip has garnered significant support from fellow rappers. From fellow Bronx artist Cardi B, to Jim Jones, Swizz Beats, Snoop Dogg, and Benny The Butcher, ScarLip is widely supported. Her ability to convey raw emotion through her music has firmly established her presence in the rap scene. This has earned her a devoted fan base that supports her. Her assertive style on the microphone also evokes a nostalgic '90s vibe. Her sound fulfills a niche that's currently lacking in modern day hip-hop. We're excited to see where ScarLip takes things next.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm from place where we don't do no rattin'

N***a just tell me what happened

