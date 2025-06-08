Noteworthy New York rapper Scarlip is ready to make her formal debut. And with Scarred B4 Fame on the way, she prepares fans with impactful "Runaway Love Freestyle." It's her first song of 2025.

Ready to heat things up, Scarlip is beloved by her fans for her unpologetic persona. "Runaway Love" reimagines the Polow Da Don–produced beat from Ludacris's track of the same title complete with Mary J. Blige’s original vocals. ScarLip uses the iconic instrumental to amplify her voice and revisit themes of trauma, survival, and escape.

“The original song hit different," says Scarlip. "It felt like Mary was talking straight to me — like she knew exactly what I was going through.”

Sticking with a similar pattern as Luda and Mary, ScarLip tells her own Bronx tales. She says Blige’s voice once felt like it spoke directly to her pain, and now she returns the message—this time from the other side of struggle. The song showcases a softer side to the rap star.

The new track follows a big 2024 for Scarlip that included soundtracks. “Like, that's how crazy life is, right?. That's an important movie. Like, that's ‘Bad Boys’,” ScarLip says.

With her debut project Scarred B4 Fame dropping June 20, ScarLip is stepping into a new chapter. “Runaway Love Freestyle” isn’t just music—it’s her manifesto. A reminder she’s not running away anymore. She’s charging forward.

The debut is a longtime coming and her most important album yet in her career. Scarlip feels like New York is behind her. “It feels good to be on that list of rappers that makes my city look good too. This is what you get from the city, and I’m keeping that sound. That New York sound.”

“Runaway Love Freestyle” - Scarlip

Quotable Lyrics

I met this girl named Jazmine and she wished she could runaway

Only 17, her entire life, she threw away

Its a scary world, so her gun is on the dresser

Scaried to be alone, everyone in the world left her