Scarlip
Songs
Scarlip Narrates More Scars With The Tragic Tales In "Runaway Love Freestyle"
ScarLip created her fanbase with relentless lyricism, aggression, and undeniable presence. She has worked with Swizz Beats.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
39 mins ago
