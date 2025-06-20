ScarLip Showcases Her Versatility On "Scarred B4 Fame"

BY Zachary Horvath 15 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
scarlip scarlip
ScarLip has helped toughen up the New York sound, especially in the drill scene, but she's showing that she's more than that.

ScarLip is cut from the same cloth as the Pop Smoke's, Fivio Foreign's, and Lola Brooke's of the world. What we mean by that is she can put on a bulldog-like persona, but she can also soften her approach when she feels it's necessary. That's what she does on her debut mixtape, Scarred B4 Fame.

This has been an anticipated moment for her fans as her level of popularity has skyrocketed over the last two years. It started with tracks like "Blick," "No Statements," "This Is New York." Super aggressive and rough East Coast hip-hop cuts spread across different subgenres native to the Big Apple.

But she's been showing that she can take the route of an Ice Spice, for example, and have some more light-hearted fun. But she's taken it a step further. ScarLip has shown that she can go into the realms of R&B on songs like "Runaway Love Freestyle," which features OG vocals from Mary J. Blige.

Speaking of it, that's one of seven tracks on Scarred B4 Fame. The tape features a diverse set of features from Lil Wayne, Honey Bxby, Tata of drill group 41, Skilla Baby, and Anthony Hamilton.

Throughout the tape, ScarLip delves into various ways in which her life before making it in rap was rough. Whether it be through her father's addictions, growing up in a rough neighborhood, or her mental health, she divulges on all aspects of her journey.

Check out what makes ScarLip ScarLip on her mixtape with the links below.

Read More: Halle Bailey DDG Restraining Order Explained

ScarLip Scarred B4 Fame

Scarred B4 Fame Tracklist:

  1. Pop That (feat. Lil Wayne)
  2. Melanin
  3. Eastside with Honey Bxby
  4. Fruity Pebbles with TaTa
  5. Could've Been Me (feat. Skilla Baby)
  6. Runaway Love Freestyle
  7. Lord Please with Anthony Hamilton

Read More: Misa Hylton & Diddy: What She's Said About The Trial & Allegations

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
unnamed (25) Songs Scarlip Narrates More Scars With The Tragic Tales In "Runaway Love Freestyle" 955
scarlip Songs ScarLip Delivers Hard-Hitting Bars On "No Statements" 3.1K
scarlip nle choppa blick remix Songs ScarLip Brings On NLE Choppa For A Remix Of Her High Octane Banger "Blick" 1.6K
scar-lip-shes-hot Songs ScarLip Blesses Fans With Fiery Flows And Braggadocious Lyrics On "She's Hot" 1111