ScarLip Showcases Her Versatility On "Scarred B4 Fame"

ScarLip has helped toughen up the New York sound, especially in the drill scene, but she's showing that she's more than that.

But she's been showing that she can take the route of an Ice Spice , for example, and have some more light-hearted fun. But she's taken it a step further. ScarLip has shown that she can go into the realms of R&B on songs like "Runaway Love Freestyle," which features OG vocals from Mary J. Blige .

ScarLip is cut from the same cloth as the Pop Smoke 's, Fivio Foreign's, and Lola Brooke's of the world. What we mean by that is she can put on a bulldog-like persona, but she can also soften her approach when she feels it's necessary. That's what she does on her debut mixtape, Scarred B4 Fame.

