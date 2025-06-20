ScarLip Showcases Her Versatility On "Scarred B4 Fame"

ScarLip is cut from the same cloth as the Pop Smoke's, Fivio Foreign's, and Lola Brooke's of the world. What we mean by that is she can put on a bulldog-like persona, but she can also soften her approach when she feels it's necessary. That's what she does on her debut mixtape, Scarred B4 Fame.
This has been an anticipated moment for her fans as her level of popularity has skyrocketed over the last two years. It started with tracks like "Blick," "No Statements," "This Is New York." Super aggressive and rough East Coast hip-hop cuts spread across different subgenres native to the Big Apple.
But she's been showing that she can take the route of an Ice Spice, for example, and have some more light-hearted fun. But she's taken it a step further. ScarLip has shown that she can go into the realms of R&B on songs like "Runaway Love Freestyle," which features OG vocals from Mary J. Blige.
Speaking of it, that's one of seven tracks on Scarred B4 Fame. The tape features a diverse set of features from Lil Wayne, Honey Bxby, Tata of drill group 41, Skilla Baby, and Anthony Hamilton.
Throughout the tape, ScarLip delves into various ways in which her life before making it in rap was rough. Whether it be through her father's addictions, growing up in a rough neighborhood, or her mental health, she divulges on all aspects of her journey.
Check out what makes ScarLip ScarLip on her mixtape with the links below.
ScarLip Scarred B4 Fame
Scarred B4 Fame Tracklist:
- Pop That (feat. Lil Wayne)
- Melanin
- Eastside with Honey Bxby
- Fruity Pebbles with TaTa
- Could've Been Me (feat. Skilla Baby)
- Runaway Love Freestyle
- Lord Please with Anthony Hamilton