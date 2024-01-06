ScarLip Brings On NLE Choppa For A Remix Of Her High Octane Banger "Blick"

One of the most popular subgenres of hip-hop over the past couple of years has been drill. Additionally, Jersey club music is also seeping its way into rap as of late as well. We saw artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Baby Tate, and others pull it off successfully. Well, what happens when you combine the two? You get a blistering track like "Blick" by ScarLIp.

That was one of a handful of extremely viral tracks that put the Bronx New Yorker on the radar last year. ScarLip is trying to bring some vibrancy to what can be repetitive sound. In an interview she did with Stereogum, she mentioned what she wanted to bring to the table. "Everything is too pretty right now, so I am bringing back an ugly truth. I bring authenticity, unapologetic rawness, and aggression. I'm bringing pain back to rap. I'm always gonna bring the ugly side."

Listen To "Blick (Remix)" By ScarLip And NLE Choppa

We can certainly see what the 22-year-old is talking about. "Blick" is exactly that and more. The fast-paced beat induces that stank-face reaction and ScarLip's energy is unapologetic. NLE Choppa's addition is a nice way to bring some extra sauce to the remix. His verse is equally entertaining and kind of funny at points. "Shake a n**** down like booty and cheeks (Let's do it)... Jumped off the porch, you was beatin' your meat."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Blick (Remix)," by ScarLip and NLE Choppa? Do you prefer the original version, or this new one and why? Is ScarLip going to be the next drill rapper to make it big in the New York scene, why or why not? With the addition of Choppa, who has the better performance here? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around ScarLip and NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Turn me up, don't turn me down in this h*

Big dog, n****, never lil' bro

Got a stick in the back with a green beam attached

If you lack, get packed

Matter fact, rat-a-tat-tat-tat, tell 'em, "Stand on that"

We don't cap on wax

