Scar Lip
- SongsScarLip Brings On NLE Choppa For A Remix Of Her High Octane Banger "Blick"Scar and NLE make a great pair on her hit song from 2023. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicScar Lip Responds To Haters Calling Her UglyScar Lip responds to all the hate. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicScar Lip Signed To Epic RecordsScar Lip recently credited supporters like Cardi B and Boosie for her success.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicScar Lip Thanks Cardi B, Boosie Badazz, And Shaquille O'Neal For SuccessScar Lip shared in a recent interview how her peers kickstarted her career.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSwizz Beatz Thinks DMX Sent Scar Lip To HimThe producer thinks the late rapper had something to do with him taking the NY based rapper under his wing.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentWho Is Scar Lip? New York's Femcee Taking Over The GameRising from a troubled childhood, Scar Lip is becoming one of the hottest upcoming emcees—and rap GOATs agree she's next in line.By Chris Mobley
- MusicScar Lip Gets Snoop Dogg To Agree To Jump On Her SongThe up and coming rapper just got another huge co-sign from an industry legend.By Noah Grant
- MusicCardi B Co-Sign Brings Scar Lip To TearsScar Lip broke down into tears when she saw that Cardi B posted her on Instagram.By Cole Blake