Scar Lip Shows New Baby Bum But Fans Aren't Buying It: "Nice Try"

Scar Lip has a baby on board... or does she?

Scar Lip surprises fans with news that she will be a mother. On Saturday afternoon (Dec. 21), the popular New York rap star showed her baby bump in a new Instagram post. She revealed she’s having a girl in the caption. After GloRilla teased a fake pregnancy earlier, fans requested more proof from Scar Lip. Congratulations, comments flooded the post. A surprised Lola Brooke wrote, "Nobody ain't tell me nothingggggg." Another comment reads: "Nahhhh where the sonogram sis? Lol, she must be doing a remake of Brenda's Got a Baby or something. My girl is very creative, so I’m excited to see."

The pregnancy news follows Scar Lip performing a holiday event on Friday in New York City. Many were surprised by pregnancy after it wasn't unnoticed until it was revealed. "I just saw her last night and didn’t notice nothing," commented a user in The Shade Room comment section. Another wrote that it was hard to maintain the rapper's secret. "Girl this was the hardest secret I ever had to keep ," they wrote. "You finally told everybody. Congrats sis me you and skai due on the same day." A fan claims the bump is fake based on zooming in on the photo. "If y’all don’t zoom in to see that this is fake," they commented. "Yall got me worried for our future."

Scar Lip Shares She Is Pregnant, It’s A Girl, But Fans Don't Believe It

Scar Lip saw fame in 2022 for his impressive rap style and signature look. Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz would be several of the hip-hop legends to co-sign the emerging star. Her catalog includes buzzworthy tracks "Therapy," "Foster Care," and "Glizzy Gobbler." Fans and critics alike have admired her indifferent style. The rising star's debut album is in the works.