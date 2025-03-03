Scar Lip Defends Her Viral 420 Outfit Choice With “Artistic Expression” Rebuttal

ScarLip Birthday Bash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: ScarLip during her Birthday Bash on December 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Scar Lip refutes the criticism regarding her 420 outfit. She asked for her fans to respect her “artistic expression” following curiosity.

Scar Lip went viral for her stylish 420-influenced outfit. The Bronx rap star would issue a statement about fans’ comments on her Instagram over the weekend. She claimed social media asked “why she has to dress like a street sign?” In her defense, the rap star asked social media to respect her “artistic expression.”

”I wanted to be different,” said Scar Lip. “I wanted to try different concepts. You know I have a concert coming up. So I was like, ‘I want to do something out-of-the-box. I want to do something sexy and grown. And I thought to myself, ‘This is 420, I gotta put that sh*t on. That was my idea to do that look. I’m just doing what I want to do. I’m just being creative. I'm being experimental.” Scar Lip has been experimenting with her image and sound since she was discovered. Her raw potential was heavily praised by Swizz Beatz.

Scar Lip’s Viral Moments

While a prominent figure in today’s hip-hop, Scar Lip has created a series of viral moments that propelled her career. Her rise began in 2022 when her track “Glizzy Gobbler” exploded on TikTok. The song fueled a wave of memes and dance challenges, which quickly gained traction online. This surge in popularity led to a distribution deal with Epic Records in 2023, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

Not all of ScarLip’s viral moments were entirely positive. In August 2024, a video surfaced of her boyfriend delivering a backhanded compliment, sparking public criticism. ScarLip addressed the situation by promoting her track “She Hot,” encouraging fans to stay supportive despite the challenges.Her music video for “She’s Hot” also faced backlash, particularly due to a twerking scene. In response, ScarLip asked her audience to “grow with” her as she continues to evolve artistically.

