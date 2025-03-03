Scar Lip Defends Her Viral 420 Outfit Choice With “Artistic Expression” Rebuttal

Scar Lip went viral for her stylish 420-influenced outfit. The Bronx rap star would issue a statement about fans’ comments on her Instagram over the weekend. She claimed social media asked “why she has to dress like a street sign?” In her defense, the rap star asked social media to respect her “artistic expression.”

”I wanted to be different,” said Scar Lip. “I wanted to try different concepts. You know I have a concert coming up. So I was like, ‘I want to do something out-of-the-box. I want to do something sexy and grown. And I thought to myself, ‘This is 420, I gotta put that sh*t on. That was my idea to do that look. I’m just doing what I want to do. I’m just being creative. I'm being experimental.” Scar Lip has been experimenting with her image and sound since she was discovered. Her raw potential was heavily praised by Swizz Beatz.

Scar Lip’s Viral Moments

While a prominent figure in today’s hip-hop, Scar Lip has created a series of viral moments that propelled her career. Her rise began in 2022 when her track “Glizzy Gobbler” exploded on TikTok. The song fueled a wave of memes and dance challenges, which quickly gained traction online. This surge in popularity led to a distribution deal with Epic Records in 2023, marking a significant milestone in her journey.