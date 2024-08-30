ScarLip Puts Bank On Blast For Alleged Racial Profiling

ScarLip is threatening to take legal action.

ScarLip is no stranger to chatting with her fans on Instagram Live, and recently, she used the platform to put M&T Bank on blast. In a clip from the stream, she explains that one of their employees refused to make a transfer without providing her with any explanation. According to her, she had her ID, social security card, and address. Regardless, the employee told her they weren't "comfortable" with the transaction.

“Yo M&T bank is racist as f*ck,” she said. "Why when I go to this M&T bank, I’m being profiled on some weird sh*t." She went on, breaking down the situation and telling the bank she wants an explanation, or she'll consider taking legal action. “I proved everything, so why you not tryna let me make a transfer?" she questioned. “What the f*ck you mean you don’t feel comfortable?”

ScarLip Calls Out M&T Bank After Employee Refuses To Make Transaction

“B*tch gimme my money. Now because you don’t feel comfortable, I’m taking my money out this bank, and I’m going to another bank. Because y’all n****s not about to be treating me all type of weird," ScarLip continued. She added that the employee asked what the transfer was for, prompting her to say it was a “business thing.” From there, they simply told her "That’s not good enough," claimed they'd need more information, and threatened to call the police.