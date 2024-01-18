Erica Banks Slams 1501 Exec For Suggesting She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj

Erica Banks has had her fair share of issues with 1501 Certified Entertainment, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like they're showing any signs of slowing down. Recently, one of the label's executives sat down for an interview to share his own account of their feud. According to him, he had told Banks at one point that he would ask Nicki Minaj about a feature on "Ain't Got Time." He claims that Nicki told him she wasn't interested due to Banks dissing her years back. Banks insists, however, that he's lying.

She responded with a lengthy comment, claiming that the man has been speaking poorly about her for some time. Banks didn't hold back in the slightest, getting personal with her response. She threw jabs about his appearance, and the alleged lack of respect he gets in Atlanta. "B*TCH STOP LYING through them buckaroo a** teeth 😭😭😭😭😭," she began. "All you do is LIE, that’s how you LOST your position at 1501, 90 days in 😂 they don’t even respect you in Atlanta because you are a JOKE b*tch, you been mentioning my name and down talking me since you met me and it still hasn’t done anything for you. Pull my d*ck outta your mouth for a second."

Erica Banks Fires Back

Fans in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk also point out that Nicki recently liked Banks' freestyle over her track "Everybody." While it's unconfirmed, this suggests that Nicki could have no issues with Banks, despite the 1501 executive's claims. Either way, it's clear that Banks didn't appreciate being put on blast, particularly by someone affiliated with 1501.

What do you think of Erica Banks' reaction to a 1501 exec claiming that Nicki Minaj turned down her feature request because she dissed her? Do you think she crossed the line, or was her response fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

