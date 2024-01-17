Erica Banks Continues Her String Of Freestyles, Spits Over Nicki Minaj's "Everybody"

Desoto, Texas rapper Erica Banks is not slowing down for anyone as of late. The 25-year-old sensation who is behind the creation of "Buss It," is back yet again. She is here to provide some new heat for the freestyle streets. It was about a week ago when Erica dropped her most recent song, "I Think I Love Em (Freestyle)." On that offering, she was flexing her sexual prowess over a classic Gucci Mane cut, "I Think I Love Her." That has racked up over 160,000 plays on YouTube since that mark.

With that feedback in mind, Erica thought it was only right to give the fans what they wanted. This time she is lying down her deep southern-fried flows on a fresher song. Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 featured a very popular collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert called "Everybody," which sampled the classic song "Move Your Feet." Erica Banks decided to put her twist on it and it comes great again.

Listen To "Everybody Freestyle" By Erica Banks

The major message in this song addresses the money she spent on plastic surgery. With a big-time decision like that, people are going to have something negative to say about it. However, Erica has a nonchalant attitude that plays so well with her delivery and lyrics. Check out the uber-confident track above.

The major message in this song addresses the money she spent on plastic surgery. With a big-time decision like that, people are going to have something negative to say about it. However, Erica has a nonchalant attitude that plays so well with her delivery and lyrics.

