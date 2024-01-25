Erica Banks Has Something To Prove On "Get Silly (Freestyle)," Twerks Up A Storm In Accompanying Visual

Erica Banks is back with a second freestyle in as many weeks.

BYAlexander Cole
Screenshot (82)Screenshot (82)

Erica Banks is an artist who has most certainly been through a lot as of late. Just like Megan Thee Stallion, she has been through her own issues with 1501 Entertainment. Moreover, she is someone who is very much confident in her own work. Although some fans have tried to go back and forth with her on social media, for the most part, she has gathered them up. This has continued in the aftermath of her "Everybody" freestyle. The freestyle was made as a way to pay homage to on of Nicki Minaj's best tracks on Pink Friday 2.

However, someone on 1501 claimed Nicki wouldn't hop on the track because she has beef with Banks. Banks put that speculation to rest, and now this week, she is back with a brand-new song. This time around, she has offered up another freestyle. This one is for "the track "Get Silly," and once again, Banks has come through with a lot of energy. Overall, she is an artist who inspires confidence with her flow and delivers scintillating bars. It is a great combo that definitely pays off on this new cut.

Erica Banks Spits Bars

In addition to the song itself, Banks dropped a music video where she can be seen in a small bikini top, twerking on a couch. Overall, it is the type of video that can make a lot of fans tune in. That said, the music is still what is most important here, and she delivers. Hopefully, we get to hear a lot more from her, very soon.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new Erica Banks freestyle, in the comments section down below. Do you think this is one of her best tracks? What is your favorite Banks song? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. There is going to be a lot of great music dropped this year.

