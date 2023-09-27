Who Is Erica Banks? From “Buss It” To “LHHATL”

Now more than ever, the rise of women in rap is positively booming. There’s still quite a ways to go, but many more women artists have sprung up within the Hip Hop scene in recent years. These acts are willing to brave the industry and make a name for themselves in a male-dominated space. One such artist is Erica Banks, an emerging rap star. If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably because she had a viral hit in early 2021. However, since then, she has not made as many waves. Regardless, she is still very present in the industry and working hard to consistently put herself out there.

The rapper revealed in June 2023 that she has parted with 1501 Certified Entertainment. Furthermore, she called them “greedy” and alleged they owed her money. Banks is also signed to Warner Records, and records show that she has the potential to become a major star. For example, Megan Thee Stallion, whom Erica Banks is often compared to, also found great success after departing from 1501 Ent. Banks just might be on the right track with her decision to leave. In the meantime, however, she’s joined the main cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Background & Debut

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24: Erica Banks performs 2021 A3C Conference and festival at The Gathering Spot on October 24, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Erica Banks was born on October 5, 1998, in DeSoto, Texas. She developed an interest in music from a young age and started writing her lyrics in her preteen years. Banks started off writing poems in high school. She soon realized she had an affinity for rap and transitioned to rapping while still there

Like many other contemporary rap artists, Banks first started uploading her songs on SoundCloud in 2018. She amassed a moderate following from there and in March 2019, independently released her debut mixtape, Art of the Hustle. In the same year, she independently released two more mixtapes, Pressure and Cocky on Purpose, in June and November, respectively. Prior to the release of the latter two projects, Banks signed a record deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment in April 2019. She bagged the deal after giving the label's CEO a preview of her then-unreleased song “Buss It” on Instagram Live.

Breakout Single

Following her steady rise, Erica Banks dropped the eponymous Erica Banks mixtape in 2020, under 1501 Certified Entertainment. The self-titled mixtape was released mid-pandemic, on June 19, 2020. It contained 12 songs, including her eventual viral TikTok hit, “Buss It.” Not much came of the album or any of its singles upon its release, and the reception was lukewarm at best. However, in January 2021, “Buss It” began gaining traction on TikTok, and soon became a massive hit.



The “Buss It” challenge on TikTok, where people would typically transition from casual attire to glamorous outfits while dancing to the song, significantly contributed to the song’s popularity. “Buss It” became Erica Banks’ breakout single and went on to achieve commercial success. The single peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100, her first appearance on the chart. It also earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA for selling over one million units. “Buss It” is Banks’ most successful single to date.

Musical Style

Hollywood, CA - November 13: Recording artist Erica Banks, on the red carpet of the 2021 AFI Fest Gala Premiere of Netflixs, Bruised at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Hollywood, CA, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The film, Halle Berrys directorial debut, follows an aging mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, played by Berry, who accepts an offer to fight the top female MMA fighter, while also dealing with the return of a son she given up for adoption. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In an interview with Nylon magazine, Banks credited the iconic artists Missy Elliot and Nicki Minaj as her biggest creative influences. The rapper has taken notes from their artistry and developed her unique voice along the way. Banks is also known for her assertive and confident style of rapping. Furthermore, she often addresses themes of empowerment and self-confidence in her lyrics.

This, in addition to her delivery style, has made the rapper come up in multiple discussions comparing her to Megan Thee Stallion. Admittedly, there are some similarities between the two rappers, but their brands are distinctly different. In summary, they both clearly express their individuality in their music, fashion, and personality.

Body-Shaming Controversy

The 24-year-old rapper has been involved in a few controversies in her career so far. She received backlash in 2022 after accidentally sharing a story intended for her Instagram Close Friends to the public. In the video, she states the physical requirements that have to be met before any lady can be allowed to club with her. Following the outrage, she expressed that she did not feel she was being discriminatory and just wanted a certain type of look. The public, however, did not buy it and believed she was body-shaming.

Growth & Potential

In 2021, Erica Banks was nominated for two American Music Awards. She received the nods for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Trending Song for “Buss It.” Although she didn’t take home either of the two awards that night, Banks has the potential to eventually bag some in the future. The rapper is considered an up-and-coming artist with the potential for further success and influence in the Hip Hop scene. Perhaps her time on Love & Hip-Hop will aid her prominence as a burgeoning star. Nonetheless, her music isn’t taking a back seat, and new music is still on the way.

