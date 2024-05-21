Erica Banks Gets Tons Of Love From Fans For Freestyle Over "Get It Sexyy"

If there is one thing that Erica Banks has proven over her career, it is that she can rap off the dome with the best of them. Most people know her for her hit song "Buss It," which went on to spawn a remix with Travis Scott. However, her freestyling ability has been perhaps more impressive. That has been especially shown over the last few months. The DeSoto, Texas native has rapped over famous beats from the likes of Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj. But now, Erica Banks can add a Sexyy Red track to the list with "Get It Sexyy."

All of these freestyles have been uploaded to her YouTube page, but this one was discovered via Instagram. A post from The Neighborhood Talk shows Erica in a studio with a DJ and right after they chop it up, he drops the instrumental for "Get It Sexyy." They both get extremely hype throughout the clip and it is quite the wholesome moment. Erica brings an entertaining flow in her instantly recognizable and deep cadence.

Erica Banks Brings Her Trademark Versatility To "Get It Sexyy"

It is as almost if this song could have been made for Erica with the way she was able to slide over it. Fans had a real recognize real moment, showing tons of love for her skills. "Erica do be sliding. Y’all cannot deny that! 🔥 one user says. "Unpopular Opinion: She raps better than 90% of the rap girls/boys on any charts but she gotta get better management/team!" another boldly states. Regardless of your view on her, you have to admit that Erica has something special brewing.

What are your thoughts on this "Get It Sexyy" freestyle from Erica Banks? Is this one of her best off the cuff performances so far, why or why not? Do you think she one of the most talented female MCs in the game right now? Is this song still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Erica Banks and Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

