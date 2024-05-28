Erica Banks' Fans Claim She Went Too Far With Her BBL

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Erica Banks attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans are talking about things other than her performance.

Erica Banks has been making waves recently for a variety of reasons. The biggest is her challenge to Megan Thee Stallion. She was asked during an interview if she thought she could go freestyle for freestyle with Meg and confidently confirmed that she's the superior MC. Fans were a little skeptical of her confidence at first and even more so after an old tweet of hers from 2018 was dug in. In the tweet she compares herself to Megan directly as a flex. Many fans think that old tweet undercut much of what she was trying to do by claiming she can take Meg in a freestyle battle.

Now Erica Banks is making waves for an entirely different reason. A new clip of her walking on stage for a performance has fans thinking she may have taken her BBL to far. To be fair, many have confessed their love for her physique in the past, but that appears to be shifting. "What happened????? Just two weeks ago it looked good" one of the top comments replied to the video. "She fuqed it up! 🤦🏽‍♂️ it looked so good at first! why tf did she go back and get a second round… smh!" another top comment agreed. Check out the video everyone is reacting to below.

Fans React To New Erica Banks BBL Video

Recently Erica Banks flexed the same freestyle skills she would go on to brag about when asked about Megan Thee Stallion. She took on another major female rapper's newest hit song with a freestyle over Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy." The song has been hovering in the top 30 of the Hot 100 for a few weeks now. Banks impressed fans with her take on the song's beat.

What do you think of the newly shared video of Erica Banks that has fans claiming she took the BBL too far? Do you think she could take Megan Thee Stallion in a head-to-head freestyle battle? Let us know in the comment section below.

