Erica Banks Puts Controversial BBL On Full Display In NSFW Twerking Video

Erica Banks is unfazed by critics claiming she took her surgical enhancements too far.

As of late, Erica Banks has found herself subject to a great deal of criticism for undergoing a second BBL. Earlier this week, a clip of the femcee performing at a music festival made its rounds online, prompting countless social media users to weigh in. Many argued that she may have gone too far in enhancing her backside, and advised her to slow down.

Despite facing backlash for her new figure, Banks has made it clear that she's unfazed. The Texas-born baddie is seen throwing it back to Flo Milli's Fine Ho, Stay cut "Clap Sum" in a new video, looking unbothered as can be. "Hey yall, I love this song I couldn’t stop twerkin yesterday 😭😭," she wrote. "Imma delete later don’t trip." Unfortunately, the criticism continues.

Erica Banks Proves She's Unbothered By Criticism

"It’s just too muchhhh," one commenter claims. "The First BBL was proportioned right. This is a lot," someone else writes. Others are even urging Banks to consider getting it reduced, though she obviously sees no problem with its size. Of course, not everyone has a problem with her curves, as there are also several thirsty fans praising her for her appearance.