Erica Banks Puts Controversial BBL On Full Display In NSFW Twerking Video

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Erica Banks attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC )
Erica Banks is unfazed by critics claiming she took her surgical enhancements too far.

As of late, Erica Banks has found herself subject to a great deal of criticism for undergoing a second BBL. Earlier this week, a clip of the femcee performing at a music festival made its rounds online, prompting countless social media users to weigh in. Many argued that she may have gone too far in enhancing her backside, and advised her to slow down.

Despite facing backlash for her new figure, Banks has made it clear that she's unfazed. The Texas-born baddie is seen throwing it back to Flo Milli's Fine Ho, Stay cut "Clap Sum" in a new video, looking unbothered as can be. "Hey yall, I love this song I couldn’t stop twerkin yesterday 😭😭," she wrote. "Imma delete later don’t trip." Unfortunately, the criticism continues.

Erica Banks Proves She's Unbothered By Criticism

"It’s just too muchhhh," one commenter claims. "The First BBL was proportioned right. This is a lot," someone else writes. Others are even urging Banks to consider getting it reduced, though she obviously sees no problem with its size. Of course, not everyone has a problem with her curves, as there are also several thirsty fans praising her for her appearance.

Banks' BBL isn't the only reason she's made headlines in recent weeks, as earlier this month, fans dug up some of her old Tweets after she threw a bit of shade at Megan Thee Stallion. She appeared confident in her ability to take on the "Hiss" performer in a freestyle battle, despite previously referring to her as her "alter ego." What do you think of Erica Banks facing criticism for her BBL? Do you think she went too far, or are critics overreacting? What about her showing it off despite what haters have to say? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

Caroline Fisher
