Erica Banks' BBL Enhancement Is Giving New Body: Video

Like most rising rappers in their mid-20s, life for Erica Banks isn't always easy. Of course, there are perks like going to lavish parties with huge stars and countless business opportunities to grow your bank account. However, those don't outweigh the cons that come with being a public figure, which the "Buss It" artist is all too familiar with. Among some of her biggest beefs have been with ex-boyfriend Finesse2tymes and 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford, both of which exploded on social media earlier in 2023.

Now that the "How to Act" hitmaker is busy with his pregnant fiancee, FNG Shugga, Banks is enjoying playing the field. She and L&HH co-star Khaotic have an interesting arrangement between them, but the 25-year-old is still comfortable flaunting her surgically enhanced figure for any potential suitors to admire. Earlier in December, the reality starlet tweeted about going under the knife again. "BBL round two ain't no h*e 🥴," she wrote at the time. "But hey, the body is even more 🫖."

Erica Banks Flaunts Her New Body Card

Earlier this week, we got to see Banks' new body in action as she stepped out for a local event. In the video above, someone behind the Southern starlet recorded her walking, proving that her behind is substantially more stacked than before. In her light grey leggings and matching top, Erica's hourglass shape looked even more snatched, though some are suggesting she now resembles an IMVU character.

Even before Erica Banks decided to get a second round of butt enhancements, she was already a pro at throwing it back for her fans to drool over. In the fall, she captured plenty of sexy moments on camera from her trip to Tulum, including some twerking along to one of Sexyy Red's biggest hits. Revisit those antics at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

