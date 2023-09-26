Erica Mena Calls “L&HH” Out For Filming Post-“Monkey” Debacle, Won’t Appear On Racism Roundtable Tonight

Now that Erica Mena has had some time to process all the chaos that quickly unfolded in her life over the final weeks of summer, the reality starlet is using her platform to speak out. She recently lost her role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after using derogatory language toward another cast member, Spice, specifically calling the Jamaican artist a "monkey." When viewers witnessed the moment on TV, backlash quickly came flying in for both Mena and MTV, who have since parted ways.

Social media users spent much time debating whether there was racist intent behind the New Yorker's word choice or not. Some noted that it's not uncommon for two Caribbean women to speak to each other in such a manner, but others feel that it's not cool for Mena to use a word with such negative connotations when raising Black children of her own. Many of these conversations are likely to come up on tonight's (September 26) roundtable racism episode of L&HH.

Read More: Erica Mena Shades Spice Despite Apology For Insensitive Comments

Erica Mena Won't Appear on L&HH ATL's Racism Special

A recent tweet from the show's official account confirmed that the episode will air at 9 PM, following the season finale of L&HH: ATL. "The roundtable discussed the recent events that aired on the show before MTV decided to stop filming with Erica Mena," they explained. "International colourism expert Dr. Sarah L. Webb, founder and owner of Colourism Healing" will appear with Spice, Yandy, Joc, Scrappy, Sierra, Amy, and Rasheeda to discuss the incident.

While it's nice to see at least some action taken, many fans feel as though the conversation doesn't have much point if Mena isn't in attendance. Interestingly, she's been using her own platform to put MTV producers on blast for not firing her immediately after her Spice diss, if they found it so troubling.

Read More: Erica Mena: Wildest “Love & Hip Hop” Moments

Reality Star Puts Producers on Blast

"Working on @loveandhiphop August 25th, 2023," Erica Mena wrote on her IG Story earlier this afternoon. "Three days after, August 29th, they aired that episode proudly. I was even being asked to shoot a scene that Monday (August 28th)." Do you think the actress should've been fired much earlier on in the Spice debacle, or does she deserve her spot on L&HH: ATL back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]