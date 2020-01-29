reality television
- TVBrooke Bailey Says Brittany Renner Is A "Wh*re Shaped Like A Little Boy" During Explosive FightThe incident unfolded earlier this year, but we're finally seeing it all play out on "Basketball Wives."By Hayley Hynes
- TV7 Rap OGs Who Starred On Their Own Reality TV ShowStep into the surreal world of 7 rap OGs in reality TV, where larger-than-life personas meet everyday challenges.By Marvin J
- TVErica Mena Calls "L&HH" Out For Filming Post-"Monkey" Debacle, Won't Appear On Racism Roundtable TonightFans of the reality series feel a cast sit down would be much more beneficial if Mena was in attendance.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKim Kardashian Reveals What Would Make Her Give Up Reality TVKim Kardashian still wants to pursue other passions.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Confuses Public With "American Idol" AppearanceThe controversial teen has made headlines for blasting her relationship with her mother, but a preview shows she's hoping for her big break in Hollywood.By Erika Marie
- TVKenya Moore & Porsha Williams War Over BLM Activism & Civil Disobedience"RHOA" co-stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams had a heated exchange recently over the latter star co-signing the infamous fight between "RHOP" castmates Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard while also being a BLM activist.By Keenan Higgins
- TVKris Jenner Memes Pour In After Kim Kardashian Announces End Of "KUTWK"The series will air its last season in 2021 and the internet made sure to have a little fun at Kris's expense.By Erika Marie
- TVRomeo Miller Faces Off With Angela Simmons & Boogie Dash On "GUHH"Romeo Miller recently announced that he'd quit "Growing Up Hip Hop," and now viewers will see what led up to the exit.By Erika Marie
- TVGermany's "Big Brother" Cast Clueless About Coronavirus PandemicGermany's "Big Brother" cast is in for a shock when they discover the coronavirus pandemic on live television. By Dominiq R.
- TV"Black Ink Crew" Star Sky's Son Cries Over Their Strained RelationshipSky Days has tense relationships with both of her sons, and in a recent episode of "Black Ink Crew," her youngest shed a few tears.By Erika Marie
- TVJoseline Hernandez Called "Disrespectful" By BF Ballistic BeatsJoseline Hernandez & her boyfriend Ballistic got into a heated exchange after he caught her feeding fruit to another man.By Erika Marie
- TVK. Michelle Has No Reality TV Regrets: "I Don't Care About Them Girls"She called her physical altercations "necessary."By Erika Marie
- GramEvelyn Lozada Dismisses Marriage To Chad Ochocinco, Says Next Will Be Her FirstWelp. There's that.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTiffany "New York" Pollard Details Clock-Wearing Sex With Flavor FlavShe also says she has a new man in her life.By Erika Marie
- TV"Black Ink Crew" Teaser Shows Ceaser Emanuel Firing Two Tattoo ArtistsVH1 is back with another explosive season.By Erika Marie
- TVJim Jones Reveals He Wants To Marry Chrissy Lampkin, She's Not Interested In WeddingShe's just enjoying their relationship as it is.By Erika Marie