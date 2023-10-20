7 Rap OGs Who Starred On Their Own Reality TV Show

Hip-hop has become a relentless rollercoaster ride of money, power, and all the pitfalls in between. In the annals of this often chaotic culture, we find a peculiar phenomenon: rappers who, for reasons known only to themselves, decide to take a journey into the weird world of reality TV. Furthermore interesting, is when the elder statesmen of the rap game, also known as the OGs, sign up for this massive life investment. In each person’s narrative, we embark on a wild ride as they bare their souls on the small screen. From business escapades to family follies and personal meltdowns, these OG rappers turn their lives into an incredible spectacle.

Flavor Flav - Flavor Of Love (2006-2008)

The legendary rap hype man, Flavor Flav, is known not only for his role in Public Enemy but also for his clock necklace that hangs around his neck like an ever-ticking time bomb. In the fever dream that is Flavor Of Love, Flav embarks on a quixotic quest for true love. Subsequently, Flav navigates his heart through a harem of female contenders who hope to launch into the stratosphere of pop culture. Flavor Flav leaves behind the linear path of reality and catapults into romantic madness. This one is a reality TV classic as reviews from fans have been pouring in since the show's beginning.

T.I. - T.I.'s Road To Redemption (2009)

Clifford "T.I." Harris, is a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur with a penchant for hard truths and harsh realities. You can watch T.I. during his struggles as he braces himself for the sobering reality of incarceration. The rapper devotes his time to rescue at-risk youth from the gaping maw of crime and violence. This is where the line between artist and humanitarian blurs. During the first and only season of the show, T.I. emerges, like a spirit guide for the lost souls of the streets, bound to keep them on the right path. He'd later bring his family along for T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. The OG rapper's life is always full of bewildering surprises, such as publicly announcing the end of his music career. However, you'll have to see just how captivating it is for yourself and watch T.I.'s Road To Redemption.

Snoop Dogg - Snoop Dogg's Father Hood (2007)

Snoop Dogg, one of the OGs of hip hop, decides to shed his gangster persona and expose his heart through Snoop Dogg's Father Hood. This journey unveils the world of Snoop as a father and husband. Witnessing Snoop's transformation from a streetwise hustler to a family man is like stumbling into an alternate dimension where the rhythms of parenthood provide the beat, and the melodies of love drown out the chaos. The hip hop icon's life as a family man is a spectacle you need to see.

Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons - Run's House (2005-2009)

Run's House is where Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, a rap legend and practicing minister, turns the chaos of his own home into a kind of sacred circus. From 2005 to 2009, this reality show portrays Rev Run's life as a family man and the father of six children. Amidst the blaring noise of family life, Rev Run spreads his gospel of love and wisdom, illuminating the screen with the surreal lessons of the modern father, mentor, and hip-hop preacher.

The Game - Marrying The Game (2012-2014)

Jayceon Taylor, better known as The Game, embarks on a rollercoaster of a journey with Marrying The Game. This deepening spectacle takes us into the labyrinthine world of The Game's life. Viewers can relate as he navigates the treacherous waters of co-parenting and planning a wedding. His then-fiance, Tiffany Cambridge, brings excitement to the show as she frequently challenges The Game. Their constant quarrels reveal their tender hearts and the trials of becoming responsible partners and parents.

Ice-T - Ice Loves Coco (2011-2013)

Ice-T, arguably the king of gangster rap (with a net worth to prove it), and his wife Coco take us on a surreal trip on Ice Loves Coco. This bewildering journey peers into the world of their loving relationship, contrasting their gritty and glamorous personas. In a world where opposites collide, the absurdities of their everyday life turn into a psychedelic tapestry of humor and genuine love. It's a trip through the bizarre world of marital bliss.

Ja Rule - Follow The Rules (2015)

In 2015, Ja Rule, the chart-topping OG, unleashed Follow The Rules, a journey through the struggles of family life. The show captures the challenges and fun moments of the Atkins family. A deeper look reveals a side of Ja Rule that you'll never find in his music. It's a surreal world where rap meets reality TV, and the result is a series that defies all expectations.

