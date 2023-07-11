With a distinctive rap flow and a swagged-out personality, Snoop Dogg is in a league of his own. As a legacy rapper, he has influenced generations of artists after him. His crossover into the mainstream is also unlike any other. While he rose to fame as a hard-hitting rapper, he’s become one of the most lovable celebrities on the planet.

Snoop Dogg has made several seamless transitions into many forms of media and sports. As one of the most versatile figures, he’s dominated any field he’s ventured into. Today, he’s more than just a musical genius. His impact has also been felt in business, acting, wrestling, football, and reality television.

Snoop Dogg’s Rise To Fame

Like many Black artists before and after him, Snoop Dogg caught the musical bug through the church. He played piano and sang during services before kicking off as a rapper in school. In 1993, he revealed to The Los Angeles Times that rap made him a popular figure in school. “When I rapped in the hallways at school, I would draw such a big crowd that the principal would think there was a fight going on,” he said. “It made me begin to realize that I had a gift. I could tell that my raps interested people and that made me interested in myself.”

Named Calvin Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg has adopted many rap monikers, including Snoop Lion over the decades. He began rapping professionally as Snoop Doggy Dogg. He received his first bout of major exposure after appearing on Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic. After gaining recognition, Snoop began to work on his own full-length project. In November 1993, Snoop’s debut, Doggystyle, was released to widespread praise and attention. Furthermore, the album debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 and featured the timeless hit “Gin and Juice.” Doggystyle would quickly place him on the map as a West Coast Hip Hop legend.

While he continued to dominate musically in the ’90s, Snoop Dogg was wrapped up in many legal issues. He was in and out of jail and was at the center of an infamous murder trial between 1993 and 1996. For the entire decade, he switched up his rap style several times. He released four albums during this time as well.

The 2000s & 2010s

By the 2000s, Snoop was already a rap icon. During this time, he began to break into other forms of media. He tackled the Bollywood mainstream with the single “Singh is Kinng.” In Hollywood, he showed off his acting chops in the popular dramas Baby Boy and Training Day. Snoop Dogg also appeared in the hit comedy Soul Plane as Captain Antoine Mack, a role which showed off his comedic side and earned him adoration from fans. In 2007, a reality show about the rapper, Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, premiered on E! Snoop and his family appeared, following their day-to-day lives and special moments.

Personal Life

Snoop Dogg and his high school sweetheart, Shante Taylor, married in 1997. They have three children together. Snoop also has a son from a relationship with Laurie Holmond. He has consistently shown love to his family on social media. Besides his family, the music legend has established close bonds with celebrities and fellow rappers. He is great friends with Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, and Wiz Khalifa. Snoop Dogg’s friendship with Martha Stewart has also made significant headlines over the years. The pair’s long-lasting relationship has been admired by many for their widely different backgrounds.

Snoop Dogg’s Impact

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

While many have tried to replicate his signature flow, none have come close to the original. Snoop Dogg remains one of the most established Hip Hop acts of all time. His infectious swagger has made him a relevant staple in the media for three decades. He acquired the label Death Row Records in 2022 and seeks to revive it. Snoop Dogg has also been nominated for and won multiple awards. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

