When Snoop Dogg connects with someone inspired so much by his debut album that he named himself as such, you know it’s bound to create fireworks. Moreover, DoggyStyleeee tapped the West Coast legend for a West Coast banger on their new track “Say It Witcha Chest.” As this collaboration suggests, this is a California-style instrumental with rubbery bass, minimal hi-hats, a sharp snare and cymbal hits, and a slinky and airy synth line. In addition, there are some stripped-back keys leading the track’s melody that especially take prominence during the verses, cooling the song off. Overall, if you’re a big fan of this sound, we highly recommend your hear Tha Doggfather and an underground Cali veteran slide on this track.

As far as the song’s structure, there’s quite a catchy hook here that’s as brag-heavy and confident as the song’s title suggests. With two verses, one from each MC, it actually keep listeners engaged with consistent flow switch-ups and some contrasting deliveries. While DoggyStyleeee comes through with a bit more raucous and animated energy, Snoop Dogg sounds as laidback and as effortlessly cool and collected as ever. Of course, lyrically, it’s very much in line for a track like “Say It Witcha Chest”: a lot of machismo, street talk, and some more seductive bars spread out across sharp and emphatic lines.

DoggyStyleee & Snoop Dogg’s “Say It Witcha Chest”

Meanwhile, the Long Beach legend has a lot to celebrate amid the release of new music. For example, he recently reacted positively to Death Row winning the title for BET’s best rap crew of all time over the likes of Wu-Tang, YMCMB, and many others. Even though he’s a certified icon, it’s never too late to stay on that musical grind. If you haven’t heard “Say It Witcha Chest” yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout lines below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Snoop Dogg and DoggyStyleeee.

Quotable Lyrics

Pumped up, got you slumped over,

“Why’d he have to die?” Whole family lookin’ for closure,

You better stay inside, aimin’ for your frame and I never miss,

One time lookin’ for evidence, no bullet shells or fingerprints

