Erica Banks' Old Tweets About Megan Thee Stallion Put Her In An Awkward Position

BYLavender Alexandria245 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Hoop Dreams Celebrity Toy Drive And Celebrity Basketball Game
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Erica Banks attends the 5th Annual Hoop Dreams Celebrity Toy Drive and Celebrity Basketball Game at Sterling High School on December 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Fans are still unsure if Banks could take Megan in a freestyle battle.

The month of May has been huge for Megan Thee Stallion. She's currently on her first ever stadium tour and reviews have been positive. When the tour was first announced some haters online claimed that Megan wasn't a stadium caliber artist. She followed up those accusations by selling out more than a dozen stadiums before the tour even began. She most recently made waves for bringing out Cardi B and teasing an upcoming remix of her GloRilla collaboration with the "I Like It" rapper.

Megan has also been sharing new freestyles every Monday this month, which is where Erica Banks comes in. In a recent interview Banks was asked about going head-to-head with Megan in a freestyle battle. She seemed pretty confident in her abilities to take Megan on saying "its a big difference between me and you." But after she threw out those comments some fans dug up an old tweet of hers that puts her in a bit of an awkward position. The tweet is from all the way back in 2018 where she seems to proudly declare "Meg the stallion is my alter ego." Check out both her original comments and the new tweet below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion "HISS" On Pace For No. 1 Debut

Fans Dig Up Old Erica Banks Tweet

In the comments, fans debate both whether or not Erica could take Megan in a freestyle battle and if her old tweet puts her in an awkward position trying to pick a fight with Megan. Over the weekend Megan played a pair of sold out stadium shows in New York. She celebrated the accomplishment and her entire successful tour by partying afterwards. Videos of her seemingly having the time of her life made their way online after the shows.

What do you think of Erica Banks' claim that she could out-rap Megan Thee Stallion in a freestyle battle? Do you think the old tweet dug up by fans of her comparing herself directly to Megan puts her in an awkward position? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship Timeline

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsMusicErica Banks Wants To Go Freestyle For Freestyle With Megan Thee Stallion1200
Planned Parenthood GalaMusicMegan Thee Stallion Parties With 41 After Sold-Out New York Shows3.5K
"The ATL Agency Launch PartyMusicErica Banks Says She's Confident In Competing Against Megan Thee Stallion But Fans Aren't So Sure586
"Mean Girls" New York PremiereMusicMegan Thee Stallion Shares First Look At Her New Tequila Brand6.8K