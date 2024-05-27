Erica Banks' Old Tweets About Megan Thee Stallion Put Her In An Awkward Position

The month of May has been huge for Megan Thee Stallion. She's currently on her first ever stadium tour and reviews have been positive. When the tour was first announced some haters online claimed that Megan wasn't a stadium caliber artist. She followed up those accusations by selling out more than a dozen stadiums before the tour even began. She most recently made waves for bringing out Cardi B and teasing an upcoming remix of her GloRilla collaboration with the "I Like It" rapper.

Megan has also been sharing new freestyles every Monday this month, which is where Erica Banks comes in. In a recent interview Banks was asked about going head-to-head with Megan in a freestyle battle. She seemed pretty confident in her abilities to take Megan on saying "its a big difference between me and you." But after she threw out those comments some fans dug up an old tweet of hers that puts her in a bit of an awkward position. The tweet is from all the way back in 2018 where she seems to proudly declare "Meg the stallion is my alter ego." Check out both her original comments and the new tweet below.

Fans Dig Up Old Erica Banks Tweet

In the comments, fans debate both whether or not Erica could take Megan in a freestyle battle and if her old tweet puts her in an awkward position trying to pick a fight with Megan. Over the weekend Megan played a pair of sold out stadium shows in New York. She celebrated the accomplishment and her entire successful tour by partying afterwards. Videos of her seemingly having the time of her life made their way online after the shows.

