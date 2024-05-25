Megan Thee Stallion Parties With 41 After Sold-Out New York Shows

Planned Parenthood Gala
Megan Thee Stallion at Planned Parenthood Gala held at Cipriani South Street on April 16, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Meg is partying it up as she hits stops on her ongoing tour.

Megan Thee Stallion's tour is attracting quite a bit of attention from fans. Initially that came from a debate about whether or not she was a stadium caliber artist. The discussion sparked when she first announced the tour but didn't last very long once tickets went on sale. She almost immediately sold out more than a dozen of the stadiums on her tour before the first date even got under way. But that hasn't stopped haters, predominately Nicki Minaj fans, from trying to criticize her.

Megan began the year dropping the song "HISS" which featured a viral shot at Nicki's husband and his criminal history. Minaj eventually responded with her song "Big Foot," though it became one of the most maligned diss tracks in rap history. But that hasn't slowed down Minaj's fans the Barbz from trying to take Megan to task. They've tried to make accusations of seat filling at her shows and shared videos attempting to compare it to Nicki's own "Pink Friday 2" tour. But recently after a pair of sold out shows in New York City Megan showed how little any of it is getting to her. Check out some videos taken of her afterwards below.

Megan Thee Stallion And Rap Group 41

After the show, Megan was filmed partying with 41. They're a Brooklyn rap collective who broke out last year largely behind the success of their song "Bent." That came juts hours after she was joined on stage by an even bigger star, Cardi B. Cardi joined Megan and GloRilla for a performance on stage. While there the trio teased an upcoming remix of Glo and Meg's collaboration "Wanna Be" which dropped on Glo's new album last month.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion partying with 41 in New York after her recent tour stops? Do you plan on seeing her at any of the shows on her Hot Girl Summer tour this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

