Megan Thee Stallion Shares First Look At Her New Tequila Brand

Megan Thee Stallion is juggling quite a bit right now. The rapper is currently on a much-talked-about new tour. Fans online were locked in fierce debate over whether or not she was the caliber of artist who could go on a stadium tour. She seemingly answered that question when she sold out more than a dozen stadiums before the tour even began. But that hasn't stopped some of her haters, many inspired by her beef with Nicki Minaj earlier this year, from trying to come after her new shows.

She's also about to launch a brand new product. Rapper's collaborating on their own alcohol brands has a long history in the genre and Megan is about to join some of her predecessors. The "HISS" rapper took to Instagram to reveal to fans that she has a tequila brand dropping soon. Fans at her recent show in Chicago got the chance to try the brand early. The post was accompanied by a video of the rapper with the bottle, giving fans their first taste of what it looks like. Check out the preview of her upcoming beverage below.

Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her New Tequila

Megan Thee Stallion has already shared three new singles from her upcoming snake-themed new album. It began last year with the hard-hitting "COBRA" which even got a special rock version with metal band Spiritbox. Earlier this year, she dropped the even more evocative "HISS," which got her embroiled in one of the first big rap beefs of the year. One particularly hilarious lyric referencing Megan's Law was a veiled shot at Nicki Minaj. In particular, she took aim at Minaj's husband and his criminal history. That led to Nicki to respond with a diss track called "Big Foot" which was bashed by critics and fans alike.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion sharing a preview of her upcoming new tequila? Do you think you'll try the "WAP" rapper's sponsored beverage whenever its made publicly available? Let us know in the comment section below.

