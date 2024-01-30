Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" Expected To Score Top 10 Debut

Everybody in the rap world is talking about Megan Thee Stallion's new song "HISS." While she doesn't name many names, the song still manages to settle seemingly dozens of scores with those who wronged her. The one that most people gravitated towards is Nicki Minaj. Nicki spat some lyrics on her new album Pink Friday 2 that many interpreted as a diss at Megan and now the "Savage" rapper has responded. Nicki's answer to Megan's new diss track has been the very definition of maximal.

Minaj has been tweeting nearly constantly throughout the entire weekend and into this week. Some of those tweets spanned hundreds of words but were occasionally completely incomprehensible. It all came to a head when she dropped "Big Foot" a response song that she teased all weekend. Unfortunately for Nicki, fans nearly universally rejected the track for seeming hastily assembled and lacking in any clever punchlines. The response may look even weaker if "HISS" continues its hot start. Check out the newest projection for the diss track below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Joins The Cast Of "Big Mouth"

Megan Thee Stallion Heading For Top 10 Debut

As of the newest chart projections, Megan Thee Stallion could land in the top 10 of the Hot 100 next week. It would be the first time she's ever debuted a solo song in the top 10. She would join artists like Ariana Grande and 21 Savage who have debuted songs in the top 10 so far in 2024.

Megan is using the attention from the diss as a platform to make some major announcements. She confirmed that she's taking off on tour later this year and fans will have even more new music to look forward to hearing at the shows. Details are scant but she revealed she's planning on dropping a new album before the tour starts. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's Nicki Minaj diss track being projected to debut in the top 10 of the Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]