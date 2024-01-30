Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album & Tour Amid Nicki Minaj Feud

Megan Thee Stallion has had a whirlwind the last few days. Overall, this is thanks to her song "Hiss" which took shots at none other than Nicki Minaj. Although many felt like going after Nicki would put Meg in a tough spot, it has seemingly worked out. Yesterday, Nicki dropped the track "Big Foot," and it did not do very well. In fact, many called it one of Minaj's worst songs with some of her worst lyrics. While Nicki stands by the track, for now, Meg has the upper hand. In fact, Meg was on Good Morning America today, where she got to make a huge announcement.

Given the release of singles like "Cobra," and "Hiss," it has become apparent that Meg would be looking to drop a new album. Well, that fact has been made official. In the clip down below, Meg announced that she has an album dropping this Summer. What makes this fact even more exciting is the fact that she will be pairing the release with a Summer tour. As she noted on GMA, she has never had an album out during a Summer tour. This makes the new release even more exciting for the "Hotties."

Megan Thee Stallion Has Big Plans

Unfortunately, a release date for the album has not yet been announced. Instead, fans are simply going to have to wait for Meg to come through with that information at a later place and time. However, if this is a Summer tour, then we could expect an album in late May or early June. Of course, this is simply speculation. Whatever the case, this is an exciting announcement, and given all that has gone on, now was the perfect time to make it.

