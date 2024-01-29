Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj Are 1-2 On The Charts Amid Bitter Feud

The biggest pop culture story of the weekend seemingly isn't losing steam any time soon. Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion sparked the most direct and high-profile rap beef in years. It began last month when Nicki Minaj dropped her new album Pink Friday 2. The album included lyrical references to Tory Lanez that many online interpreted as sneak disses aimed at Megan. The situation boiled over into full on public beef when Meg released her new single "HISS" last week.

While she doesn't mention Nicki's name directly in the new song, fans were able to read between the lines. In particular, a line referencing Megan's Law caught fire online. Nicki has taken quite a maximal approach to her response. She's posted dozens and dozens of tweets including one spanning hundreds and hundreds of words assembled nearly incoherently. She also eventually released a diss track of her own called "Big Foot." Unfortunately, the track was maligned by many online for its choppy flows, borrowed lyrics directly from Nicki's tweets, and many of her claims seeming to be flat-out lies. Despite that, fans are still paying a LOT of attention to both songs.

Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion #1 and #2 On Apple Music

As it turns out, there are no songs fans are listening to more right now than "HISS" and "Big Foot." The two tracks occupy the top two spots on Apple Music right now with Megan coming in on top and Nicki trailing just behind. As Chart Data points out, it's the first time two female rappers have occupied the top two slots with solo singles.

It's no surprise that the pair are making history as their beef is already one of the most widely-discussed stories of 2024 so far. What do you think of "HISS" and "Big Foot" occupying the top two spots on Apple Music? Who do you think got the best of the beef between the pair so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

