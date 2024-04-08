Megan Thee Stallion Cracks Herself Up With Jokes About Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Track

With Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar's beef taking up headlines right now it's worth remembering it's already been a busy year for rap beef. One of the biggest stories of January was two of the biggest female MCs around taking shots at each other. Megan Thee Stallion got it started with her explosive single "HISS." The track took aim at all of her haters and doubters, with one particularly cutting diss aimed at Nicki Minaj and her husband.

Unsurprisingly Nicki didn't take the heat sitting down. It wasn't long before she returned with "Big Foot" a response track that focused on Megan alone. Unfortunately, it was widely rejected online for lacking clever lines and insight. She was also accused of perpetuating multiple outright lies in the lyrics of the song. Parts of the song even became jokes at Nicki's own expense. That's exactly what happened in a new video of Megan on Instagram Live. She appears to be making fun of one particular whispered line from "Big Foot." She really cracks herself up with the joke laughing so hard she has to stop eating. Check out the video below.

Over the weekend Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla dropped their new collaboration "Wanna Be." The song arrived on the back of quite a bit of hype after they teased a snippet featuring the song's sample of Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag." The song also arrived with a hilarious music video where the pair throw their own attention-grabbing version of a frat party. The track has already racked up 2.5 million streams on Spotify in just a few days.

The track landed on GloRilla's new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang which also dropped over and weekend and contains her hit single "Yeah Glo!" What do you think of Megan cracking jokes about lyrics from "Big Foot" while on Instagram Live? Do you think Megan Thee Stallion firmly won her beef with Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

