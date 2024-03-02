Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Motivational-Themed Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion has flaunted her curves, and positive mentality, in a new ad for Nike. "Hotties, when you use Thee Hottie State of Mind, it doesn’t matter what they see for you because you see it for yourself. So, keep that same energy and attitude no matter what life throws your way. At the end of the day, do what feels best for YOU," Megan wrote on Instagram to promote the collab.

Furthermore, Megan has been finding her niche with her power of positive thinking. A previous video about the Hotties State of Mind had some fans online calling her the Bottitheesiva, a play on a figure in Buddhist mythology. Are you feeling motivated by the Hotties State of Mind? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curves In Leather Anime-Inspired Fit

Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 Olympics Pitch Includes Winged Horses And Some Creative Rebranding

However, Nike is not the only brand that Megan is repping. Last year. NBC tapped Megan to help promote their coverage of the 2024 Olympics. The skit opened with Megan flexing her style alongside some gilded equestrians before introducing her "hot girl" - a talking, winged horse that also breathes fire. Furthermore, Megan also dubbed the Games "Thee Paris Olympics". However, the entire vision is revealed to be an elaborate pitch that Megan is giving to a confused board of directors at NBC. This leads into Megan also using her signature vocal fry to dub the Games the "Ahlympics".

“As America gathers together today on Thanksgiving, we wanted to surprise the nation with an Olympic moment as big as the holiday, and what better way to do that than with ‘Thee Olympics,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion and dressage horses at Versailles. As we approach the new year, even more surprises are in store as we continue to bring to life the biggest media event of 2024 — the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games," Jenny Storms, NBC Universal’s CMO Of Sports And Entertainment, told Rolling Stone about the promo spot.

Read More: Ice Spice And Megan Thee Stallion Fanbases Begin Feuding Thanks To Barbz Stan Account

[via]