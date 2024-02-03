Ice Spice And Megan Thee Stallion Fanbases Begin Feuding Thanks To Barbz Stan Account

A new beef might brewing between the fanbases of Ice Spice and Megan Thee Stallion. "if ice spice who is a new artist is "untalented" bc she has "one flow" & she twerks on stage, what does that make of Megan?" a Nicki Minaj account wrote, sparking tensions between the two sides. The tweet quickly spread across musical Twitter, garnering nearly 100,000 views in a few hours and garnering responses from both sides.

"An actual performer who can do more than just scream “grah," one Megan fan retorted. "When was the last time Big Foot was spotted on Spotify chart?" an anti-Nicki account shot back. "Ice is giving saweetie with the same flow in every song and no stage performance. Saweetie was killing it in 2020 but she fell off bc she wasn’t talented that’s what gonna happen to ice," another person concurred. How do you feel about the situation? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Ice Spice Goes After Latto

However, Ice Spice has her focus set on a feud with Latto. Spice renewed her beef with the Columbus femcee during a Spaces AMA this week. while answering fan questions, Spice went off about Latto playing the music video for "Pretty Girl" in the background of a recent video. "Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet? I thought it was fake, I thought it had to be AI but no. Like be bold, but if you're going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet?" Spice sounded off to the collection of shocked listeners.

This latest barrage from the Bronx rapper comes after she dropped "Think U The Shit (Fart)" in which she took direct shots at Latto. It's still unclear what caused the beef to initially kick off. However, fans immediately drew battle lines. Latto is yet to directly respond to both Spice's new single and the latest comments about the surprise cameo in her latest snippet. Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comments.

