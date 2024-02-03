Nicki Minaj's Sister Tells The Barbz To Keep Her Out Of Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Nicki Minaj's sister Ming Maraj has said she has no interest in getting involved in the family's ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion. "Whatever beef that's going on, I really don't give a sh-t for it. That got nothing to do with me. Sh-t, I'm working on my life. I don't really care about that. I don't care about that sh-t, bro," Maraj said on a livestream.

Of course, the beef has got wildly out of hand, with the two femcees' respective fanbases going back and forth and bizarrely doxxing cemeteries. Everyone in the industry appears to have an opinion on it. However, it's clear that some of the people closest to the rappers involved have absolutely no interest in become either a target or an ally of future hate.

Meanwhile, the Hawks appeared to reveal which side of the beef they, or at least their arena PA operator, were on as Minaj's "Big Foot" was heard at State Farm Arena prior to the team's game against the Lakers. The diss track, released last Sunday, was the most notable addition to the pre-game mix as fans entered the arena. The footage quickly went viral, with commenters online calling the PA operator "messy" as a result.

The song choice appeared to inspire Atlanta as the Hawks controlled the game wire-to-wire and came away with a 16-point win. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 50 points as the Lakers played without Anthony Davis. Austin Reaves led LA with 28 points while LeBron had 20. Once again under .500, the short-handed Lakers were able to bounce back with a win against the league-best Celtics later in the week.

