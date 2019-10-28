motivation
- SportsDeion Sanders Shows Colorado Players Bizarre Nature Video As MotivationSanders explained he wanted buffaloes not cows on the field this weekend.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Speaks On Praise From Jay-ZSmurk recalled when Hov told him he motivated him, and what that means to him as an artist, during an interview with XXL.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMustard Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss JourneyThe star producer expressed that he's reached his lowest weight ever as an adult.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDave East Details What Motivates HimDave East recently discussed how his motivations have changed over the years.By Cole Blake
- GramYung Bleu Flexes New Private Jet: "I Couldn't Afford To Buy Diapers"The excited singer reflected on his "started from the bottom now we're here" come up.By Erika Marie
- GramT-Pain Doesn't Think Artists Need "Fancy Equipment" To Make Good MusicHe used himself as an example and dropped knowledge about some artists not using "imagination and research" to propel their careers.By Erika Marie
- GramDr. Dre Shares Heartfelt Message From Snoop DoggDr. Dre shared an inspirational video Snoop Dogg sent him on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Clarifies His Polarizing Comments On His Work EthicTrevor Lawrence defended criticism of his commitment to football on Twitter, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicHitmaka Used To Rant About Being The Next Diddy, Shares Motivational MessageThe megaproducer took to social media to remind the masses that perseverance & putting in work is key to making it in the industry.By Erika Marie
- MusicMozzy Lets Young Kid Hop In His Dream CarMozzy allows a young aspiring YouTuber to hop in his Lamborghini. By Aron A.
- SportsJamal Murray Reveals His Motivations Moving ForwardJamal Murray just came off of a deep playoff run with the Denver Nuggets.By Alexander Cole
- GramKevin Hart Remains Positive Amid Coronavirus FearKevin Hart takes to social media to share how he is keeping his spirits high as the coronavirus pandemic continues. By Bhaven Moorthy
- GramOffset Uses Eerie Kobe Bryant Speech For Morning MotivationKobe Bryant was one hell of a man.By Alex Zidel
- GramThe Game Inspires Fans To Be Best Versions Of Themselves In Nipsey Hussle Motivation PostThe Game comes through with more motivational posts. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsTravis Scott's Current Twitter Spree Is Gloriously All Over The PlaceGive me whatever Travis Scott is on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Discovers "The Most Beautiful Thing Ever" In Her DMsCardi was delighted by the surprise. By Noah C
- SportsAntonio Browns Drops Gems While Motivating High School Team: WatchBrown made sure the kids know they worked hard.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNormani Says She Wanted The "Motivation" Video "To Be As Black As Possible"The popstar just wants to be herself.By Lynn S.
- News21 Savage Jumps On Normani's "Motivation" RemixThis remix is everything.By Alex Zidel