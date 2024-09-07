GloRilla Reveals How She Used A Mean Tweet As Motivation

BYCaroline Fisher188 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
GloRilla at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
GloRilla continues to prove haters wrong.

It goes without saying that being a celebrity comes with its fair share of downsides. For every supportive fan there is, there are likely more critics waiting for an opportunity to tear you down. Luckily, criticism isn't always a negative thing, as some artists use it as motivation. This includes GloRilla, who recently took to Twitter/X to explain how a shady Tweet fueled her amazing past few months.

"Glorilla fell off so fast and bad," the critical Tweet reads alongside a series of crying emojis. It was originally written in October of last year but received a response from Glo earlier this week. "I remember bookmarking dis & telling myself 'Dey gotchu f*cked up so bad,'" she wrote. "Dis post ain’t do sh*t but put a battery in my back i needed data don’t let dese people write yo story for you , Keep going !!!"

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Hints At “Fire” Joint Album With GloRilla

GloRilla Says Hater "Put A Battery In [Her] Back"

Obviously, GloRilla's hard work has paid off, and she managed to prove this critic wrong. Nowadays, she's enjoying the success of singles like "TGIF" and her debut mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. She also joined fellow Southern femcee Megan Thee Stallion on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour this year, which was a major hit with fans. The two of them might even be teaming up for yet another project in the near future, as Meg hinted at a potential joint album during her recent interview with Billboard. “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done," she explained.

“Megan is a real rapper, and I’m also a real rapper,” GloRilla added. “We actually be talking and coming with bars on some down South gangsta sh*t. [It would be] some down South, real turnt, real rap [sh*t].” What do you think of GloRilla crediting a critic's old mean Tweet for her impressive 2024 run? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: GloRilla Flaunts Her Singing Abilities In New Muni Long Track

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...