GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Pack A Punch On New Track “HOW I LOOK”

By Caroline Fisher
GloRilla's debut album, "Glorious," has finally arrived.

On Friday, GloRilla finally unleashed her eagerly anticipated debut album, Glorious. The project includes various features from Latto, Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, and more. Megan Thee Stallion even hopped on the high-octane track "HOW I LOOK," which has quickly become a fan favorite. On it, the two femcees deliver hard-hitting bars about refusing to lower their standards, clashing with competitors, and more.

This isn't the first time fans have heard the duo on the same song, however. They also teamed up for "Wanna Be" earlier this year, which appeared on GloRilla's mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. In May, they dropped a remix of the single alongside Cardi B. Glo then went on to join Megan Thee Stallion on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour. Fans can agree that the pair works well together, and fortunately, it looks like they could have more new music on the way.

During an interview with Billboard last month, Meg hinted at the possibility of a joint album. “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done," she said at the time. Glo agreed, adding “Megan is a real rapper, and I’m also a real rapper [...] We actually be talking and coming with bars on some down South gangsta sh*t. [It would be] some down South, real turnt, real rap [sh*t].” What do you think of GloRilla's new song with Megan Thee Stallion? What about her new album Glorious? Do you think they should drop a joint album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

GloRilla Recruits Megan Thee Stallion For Glorious

Quotable Lyrics:

Forty-inch jet black bustdown (Okay)
Every fuckin' watch I get, I bust down (Okay)
Heard a bitch don't like me, ho, I'm in your town (What's up, ho?)
Drop the lo', I'm pullin' up, it's goin' down (I'm goin' down)

