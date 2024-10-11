GloRilla Is The Life Of The Party On Her Electric Debut Album "Glorious"

She delivered.

GloRilla has been building a buzz for a minute. She has proven to be one of the most exciting and consistent names in hip hop when it comes drop fun and energetic party anthems. "TGIF" popped off during the summer, and the scene-stealing verses GloRilla dropped on other albums ensured that she would have plenty of eyes on her debut. Well, Glorious is finally here, and it lives up to its title. GloRilla doesn't overstay her welcome, and instead delivers a concise, 42-minute showcase for all her pros and stylistic strengths. "INTRO" proves that few can sound harder than her on a trap beat, while the second song, "HOLLON," is one of her hardest singles to date.

The highlights continue on the album cuts. GloRilla and Latto swap lavish bars on "PROCEDURE," while the former and Sexyy Red go even harder on the soon-to-be hit "WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME." It's the exact kind of sound and subject matter that both rappers are known for, and they make it sound great. It is a testament to GloRilla, however, that the less obvious songs also work on Glorious. "Stop Playing" is one of the album's highlights, and it packs a positive message into a hypnotic, snappy throwback beat. GloRilla even sounds good opposite Kirk Franklin on "RAIN DOWN ON ME." GloRilla showed even more range than was expected, ensuring that she's going to stick around in the game.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: GloRilla Claims That People Say Rihanna Is Her Twin

GloRilla Proves The Real Deal On Her Studio Debut

Glorious tracklist:

INTRO HOLLON PROCEDURE (featuring Latto) TGIF WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME (featuring Sexyy Red) STOP PLAYING DON'T DESERVE (featuring Muni Long) RAIN DOWN ON ME (featuring Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music) GLO'S PRAYER HOW I LOOK (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) I AIN'T GOING STEP (featuring Bossman Dlow) LET HER COOK I LUV HER (featuring T-Pain) QUEEN OF MEMPHIS (featuring Fridayy)