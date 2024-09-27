GloRilla Goes Off On Rod Wave For Dropping On The Same Day As Her

October 11 will be a busy day for fans.

So far, it's been an incredibly successful year for GloRilla. The Memphis rapper has topped the charts with various singles, taken part in several exciting collabs, toured with Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Now, she's gearing up to drop her debut studio album, Glorious. She announced the project earlier this month, right before dropping its lead single, "HOLLON."

Glorious is slated for release on October 11, and obviously, here supporters can't wait. Unfortunately, however, it looks like she'll have to share her big day with someone else. Yesterday, Rod Wave took to Instagram to announce that his upcoming sixth studio album Last Lap will also drop on the 11th of next month.

Glo caught wind of the announcement fairly quickly and rushed to his comments section to react. She made it clear that she doesn't appreciate having to share the spotlight. "WHY DF WOULD YOU DROP ON MY DAY IM FINNA TWEAK OUT," she wrote. This appears to be a joke, at least partially, but she's got fans' attention regardless. Several of them are replying to her comment and sharing their own take on the now-shared release date. While some can't blame GloRilla for being annoyed, others argue that she has nothing to worry about since they have different fanbases.