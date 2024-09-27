GloRilla Goes Off On Rod Wave For Dropping On The Same Day As Her

BYCaroline Fisher
42 Dugg &amp; Friends In Concert
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: GloRilla performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
October 11 will be a busy day for fans.

So far, it's been an incredibly successful year for GloRilla. The Memphis rapper has topped the charts with various singles, taken part in several exciting collabs, toured with Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Now, she's gearing up to drop her debut studio album, Glorious. She announced the project earlier this month, right before dropping its lead single, "HOLLON."

Glorious is slated for release on October 11, and obviously, here supporters can't wait. Unfortunately, however, it looks like she'll have to share her big day with someone else. Yesterday, Rod Wave took to Instagram to announce that his upcoming sixth studio album Last Lap will also drop on the 11th of next month.

GloRilla Says She's "Finna Tweak Out" Over Album Release Date

Glo caught wind of the announcement fairly quickly and rushed to his comments section to react. She made it clear that she doesn't appreciate having to share the spotlight. "WHY DF WOULD YOU DROP ON MY DAY IM FINNA TWEAK OUT," she wrote. This appears to be a joke, at least partially, but she's got fans' attention regardless. Several of them are replying to her comment and sharing their own take on the now-shared release date. While some can't blame GloRilla for being annoyed, others argue that she has nothing to worry about since they have different fanbases.

"They got a different set of fans this shouldn’t matter," one Instagram user claims. "Neither one of them are taking away from each others numbers anyway," another writes. Hopefully, this will prove not to be an issue, and fans will be able to enjoy both at their own pace. What do you think of GloRilla calling out Rod Wave after he announced he's dropping on the same day as her? Do you think she has anything to worry about here or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

