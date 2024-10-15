Rod Wave Doubled GloRilla's First Week Sales After Release Date Feud

Numbers don't lie.

Rod Wave and GloRilla are both rappers, but the similarities mostly end there. The former makes more R&B-influenced music with an emotional edge. The latter makes trap anthems with a Southern flavor. It didn't look as though one was going to cut into the other's first week sales, but the numbers are out, and Rod Wave proved to be the victor. He not only outsold GloRilla with his album Last Lap, but he lapped the St. Louis rapper by selling more than double what she pulled in during the same time period.

DJ Akademiks confirmed the numbers on October 15. He announced that Rod Wave managed to sell 130K units first week. GloRilla, meanwhile, was only able to sell 60K first week. This is tied for the second most units sold by Wave during the first week. His 2021 album, SoulFly, pulled an impressive 130K, while his 2023 album, Nostalgia, remains his best-performer with 137K units sold. GloRilla, meanwhile, doesn't have the discography to be able to compare to previous releases. Glorious is her debut, and her previous EP, Anyways, Life's Great, sold 28K in its first week.

Read More: GloRilla Fans Wonder Whether She Has Children Thanks To New Album Lyrics

GloRilla Criticized Rod Wave For Dropping The Same Day

The numbers are especially intriguing given that GloRilla sparked a feud with Rod Wave in the weeks leading up to their mutual releases. Wave changed his release date to be the same as GloRilla, and the latter voiced her frustration with the decision on Twitter. "Why df would you drop on my day," she wrote. "I'm finna tweak out." Rod Wave responded to GloRilla, and confirmed that he wouldn't be changing his date to accommodate her. "La twin drop same night," he wrote.