Rod Wave Doubled GloRilla's First Week Sales After Release Date Feud

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 27: Rapper/Singer Rod Wave performs at Little Caesars Arena on October 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Numbers don't lie.

Rod Wave and GloRilla are both rappers, but the similarities mostly end there. The former makes more R&B-influenced music with an emotional edge. The latter makes trap anthems with a Southern flavor. It didn't look as though one was going to cut into the other's first week sales, but the numbers are out, and Rod Wave proved to be the victor. He not only outsold GloRilla with his album Last Lap, but he lapped the St. Louis rapper by selling more than double what she pulled in during the same time period.

DJ Akademiks confirmed the numbers on October 15. He announced that Rod Wave managed to sell 130K units first week. GloRilla, meanwhile, was only able to sell 60K first week. This is tied for the second most units sold by Wave during the first week. His 2021 album, SoulFly, pulled an impressive 130K, while his 2023 album, Nostalgia, remains his best-performer with 137K units sold. GloRilla, meanwhile, doesn't have the discography to be able to compare to previous releases. Glorious is her debut, and her previous EP, Anyways, Life's Great, sold 28K in its first week.

GloRilla Criticized Rod Wave For Dropping The Same Day

The numbers are especially intriguing given that GloRilla sparked a feud with Rod Wave in the weeks leading up to their mutual releases. Wave changed his release date to be the same as GloRilla, and the latter voiced her frustration with the decision on Twitter. "Why df would you drop on my day," she wrote. "I'm finna tweak out." Rod Wave responded to GloRilla, and confirmed that he wouldn't be changing his date to accommodate her. "La twin drop same night," he wrote.

GloRilla has had a lot to say about the album sales about some of her rivals. JT of City Girls previously called out GloRilla for having a "man's voice," and then sold 27K units of her mixtape City Cinderella in July. The latter was tickled by the paltry number, and seemingly took to Twitter to celebrate JT's weak numbers. "No competition," she wrote. "Dese b*tches stale ho." Unfortunately, for GloRilla, she didn't fare much better when it came time to prove herself competitive.

