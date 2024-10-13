GloRilla Fans Wonder Whether She Has Children Thanks To New Album Lyrics

This isn't the first time that Glo's rapped about pregnancy.

We haven't uncovered all the lyrical details in GloRilla's new album GLORIOUS, but one hint in particular really stuck out to fans on first listen. The bar in question lies in the track "RAIN DOWN ON ME" alongside Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore. "Watch over my family, Lord, and watch over all of my partners / And even though he hate me, Lord, watch over my baby father," she rapped on the cut. As such, fans wondered whether this means that the Memphis femcee had a child or if she's currently pregnant. But it turns out that there's another possible interpretation that actually sounds more plausible.

That's because this isn't the first time that GloRilla alluded to her being pregnant. "Found out I was pregnant, got it gone, and I ain’t f**k since," she rapped on "Nut Quick." Some fans think that the "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" artist suggested that she aborted the baby, something that she addressed again in January of 2023. "Y’all slow as f**k," she responded to a fan who was talking about a resurfaced picture of Glo seemingly caressing her baby bump. "I was just playing on that picture. Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant until it was gone."

With all this in mind, fans believe that the "baby father" that GloRilla rapped about on "RAIN DOWN ON ME" was the father of her child before she got an abortion. However, this is all just speculative theory and based on some lyrical interpretations and connections, so take them with a grain of salt. As far as other GLORIOUS lyrics of note, another fan theory is that Latto dissed Ice Spice on the track "PROCEDURE." "But b***hes ain't got s**t to steal, like, f**k I want from you? / Talking about taking spots, Caresha please," the Atlanta lyricist rapped on the cut.

As far as GloRilla's own shots, some fans theorized that she dissed JT on her Sexyy Red-assisted GLORIOUS cut, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME." "You won't never catch me slipping, I ain't no f***ing Cinderella, stupid b***h," she said on there, possibly alluding to the former City Girl's City Cinderella mixtape. We'll see what else these verses allegedly hold...