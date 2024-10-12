GloRilla & Sexyy Red Finally Link For The First Time With "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Big Glo and Sexyy's first track is a slapper.

GloRilla's debut album, GLORIOUS, is finally here. Listening to it, there are thankfully some instrumental/production and topical risks on the 15-song set. One thing that you could find as a weakness overall is her tendency to stick to what she knows. But on GLORIOUS, there are some tributes to gospel, which lead to some instances of personal reflection. Don't get it twisted, though. Big Glo is still delivering her trademark crunk aesthetic with trunk-knocking bangers about confidence, independence, and the like. Speaking of the latter, one of the songs that GloRilla does best with is "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME."

Shockingly, for the first time ever, her and Sexyy Red collide on it, and they have great chemistry. The beat may sound familiar to some as it samples Boosie Badazz's and Webbie's "Wipe Me Down." Credit goes to Yo Gotti, Ace Charisma, and Lil Ronnie for putting a banging spin on it. The CMG boss is actually all over her debut album as a producer. Both leading ladies bring the brags, but Red adds an extra sense of grittiness that helps take this song to the next level. "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" is already trending on YouTube with over 1.5 million views in its first 24 hours, so this looks to be an early fan-favorite.

"WHATCU KNO ABOUT ME" - GloRilla & Sexyy Red

Quotable Lyrics: