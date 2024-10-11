GloRilla Sparks JT Diss Theories With New Track Featuring Sexyy Red

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: GloRilla performs at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)
GloRilla recently unleashed her debut album, "Glorious."

Today, GloRilla finally unleashed her eagerly anticipated debut album, Glorious. The project boasts features from the likes of Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Muni Long, and more. It even includes a Boosie Badazz-sampling song featuring Sexyy Red, "Whatchu Kno About Me." The two femcees recruited the Louisiana-born artist for a lively music video, which so far, fans are loving.

Following the release of the project, however, some listeners were quick to notice what seemed to be some shade directed at JT. "You won't never catch me slippin', I ain't no f*ckin' Cinderella, st*pid b*tch," GloRilla raps. This could potentially be a reference to JT's mixtape City Cinderella, which she dropped in July.

GloRilla Says She's "No F*ckin' Cinderella" In New Song With Sexyy Red

This is unconfirmed, but the bar has sparked a debate in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. For those who don't recall, Glo and JT got wrapped up in an explosive Twitter/X feud earlier this year, which stemmed from rumors that they got into a physical altercation. Glo accused JT of having "secret animosity" towards her, prompting some serious insults to fly. Months after the feud fizzled out, at least publicly, GloRilla was accused of shading JT alongside Megan Thee Stallion in a behind-the-scenes video. For now, it remains unclear whether or not that was the case, or if GloRilla and JT have been able to patch things up since.

While some social media users are demanding a response from JT, others are urging them to squash their beef once and for all. What do you think of listeners speculating that GloRilla threw a jab at JT on her new track "Whatchu Kno About Me"? Do you agree or not? How are you liking her new album, Glorious, so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

