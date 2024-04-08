GloRilla Addresses JT Beef At CMT Music Awards

GloRilla was at the 2024 CMT Music Awards last night (Sunday, April 7), popping out for a surprise appearance amid her brand-new project Ehhhthang Ehhhthang. However, during a red carpet interview, it seems like she suddenly had a lot more to talk about when the interviewer in question brought up some drama she was involved in recently. "Why did you feel the need to pop off on JT so hard?" they asked the Memphis MC. "Ehhhthang just always Ehhhthang, and at the end of the day, that day gon' motherf***ing end," she responded, adding another reference to her new mixtape when the interviewer told her she was telling the truth.

Then, they quickly changed the subject to her Megan Thee Stallion collab "Wanna Be," picking up on the response's suggestion that GloRilla didn't really want to talk about it. For those unaware, she and the City Girl created a pretty nasty Twitter spat over this past weekend that started as a discussion over alleged sneak dissing. Previously, fans took note of a verbal argument between them, and found various reports alleging altercations at an awards show. While JT denied that they ever got physical, she wasn't happy with the "Yeah Glo!" spitter addressing their strained relationship on Ehhhthang Ehhhthang.

GloRilla Dodges JT Question On The Red Carpet: Watch

Regardless, GloRilla clapped back at her with force, explaining that she already buried her hatchet and that she's the one who's keeping the negative energy up. In fact, JT spoke on being willing to go back to jail over this feud on the social media platform. As such, Glo's call for femcee unity didn't hit her target audience as well as she may have hoped, and she seemed to reciprocate that energy at first. Now, though, with this red carpet interview in mind, it seems like she'd rather not make it a salient point.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole situation? Should these female rap stars continue to reject each other's attempts at reconciliation or escalation, and how does it compare to messages of unity among women in hip-hop on this new mixtape?

