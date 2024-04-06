GloRilla And JT Engage In Fiery Exchange On X Amid Beef Rumors

The hip-hop world is currently filled with beef and drama as JT and GloRilla engage in a heated exchange after JT denied any physical altercation between them. The saga unfolded on social media where fans witnessed the verbal altercation between the two. It all began when a comment under The Shade Room’s repost of JT’s tweet sparked the flame. The commenter mentioned an alleged incident where GloRilla allegedly slapped JT at an award show, to which JT denied. She stated, “SHE NEVER SLAPPED ME! EVER!!!! EVER NEVER like y’all find somebody else to play with.” This denial ignited the drama between the two rappers.

Things escalated when GloRilla addressed their relationship on her latest mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, particularly in the song "Aite." She conveyed a message of unity among female rappers, mentioning her relationship with JT. However, JT wasn't buying it. Taking to Twitter, she called out GloRilla for what she perceived as insincere gestures towards female unity. Moreover, she cited GloRilla’s previous silence on the matter and her release of a song seemingly glorifying violence against other female rappers. “I just pray one day the bad bitches would come together/’Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some fuckin’ records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’/ Know bitches always havin’ ana that they keep a secret,” GloRilla said on the track.

GloRilla At JT Go Back And Forth On X

The exchange intensified as JT explained the origin of the rumor. She attributed it to GloRilla's initial silence and apparent reluctance to shut down the story. A fan asked why Glo hasn't cleared the air to begin with. "I guess she was waiting on her tape to address & who gone clear up going viral for slapping someone when the whole hood believed it! It was on brand!,” JT further said on X. Not one to back down, GloRilla defended herself. "Hoe shut yo dumb a** up & fix dem ugla** wigs I said it ain’t no beef ho you da one with da secret animosity." The feud reached a boiling point when GloRilla warned JT about her upcoming appearances and hinted at her criminal record. "Don't make me pop up at one of them Backyard BBQ shows you doing," GloRilla said. "You feeling a way about SLAPPING RAP B**CHES AND MAKING BAIL HO. Guess that last run in had you thinking you da only b**ch I touched?"

Furthermore, as the back-and-forth continued, both rappers kept going with insults and threats flying back and forth. The feud seemed far from over as neither party showed signs of backing down. The clash between JT and GloRilla serves as a reminder of the ups and downs within the hip-hop community. While fans eagerly await a resolution, for now, the beef continues, capturing the attention of the rap world and beyond.

