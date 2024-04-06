Yung Miami Still Silent During JT & GloRilla Feud, Fans Question Her Absence

Did someone slip some Haterade into every rapper under the sun's morning cups of coffee or are they all just hunting for necks in 2024? As if Meg versus Nicki and the Big Three battle wasn't enough, now there's another apparent beef ramping up in the hip-hop world, and it's ironically over accusations of subliminal dissing. This time around, it's between JT and GloRilla, who had a fiery back-and-forth on Twitter recently and dismissed each other's careers, looks, clout, and more. However, folks online are also pointing to a curious omission over the past 24 hours or so: a lack of a defense from the other half of the City Girls.

Moreover, a lot of people called Yung Miami out for her silence on JT, although this is curiously contradictory. If you're reading this from the comfort of the rock you live under, Miami has serious allegations tied to her when it comes to the Diddy situation, and both City Girls have stayed pretty mute on the matter. As such, a lot of people expressed that there really isn't an open debt here when it comes to the duo sticking up for each other. In addition, there's also the important point of people not needing others to defend them, as they can handle that on their own.

Read More: JT Fires Back At Drug Allegations, Amidst Reports Of Yung Miami Trafficking Cocaine

Fans Debate Whether Yung Miami Should Support JT In GloRilla Spat

Still, a lot of folks wonder whether these instances are just unfortunately timed events or if they represent a pattern of the City Girls drifting apart. After all, a lot of their recent movement comprised of solo work, and while that's never a bad thing, it's also uncommon to have a duo pivot so hard without an acknowledgement of it. But for the most part, it seems like these rumors don't really apply to Yung Miami and JT. For example, they just dropped their latest album last year, so it's more likely than not that they just want to spread their wings a little bit.

Meanwhile, these individual runs resulted in plenty of great opportunities and moments for both femcees, such as JT's Doechii collab "Alter Ego" and Yung Miami's time with fellow female artists. With this in mind, we're sure that they're just keeping things close to the chest and not feeling pressured to always move in unison. We'll see whether there are any other ways in which this beef could develop. For more news and the latest updates on GloRilla and the City Girls, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Breaking Down The Allegations Against Yung Miami In Lawsuit Against Diddy