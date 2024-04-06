JT Claims GloRilla Has "NO Sex Appeal," Is Willing To Go Back To Jail Over Beef

Things between GloRilla and JT popped off last night after the former denied rumors they got into a physical altercation at the VMAs. According to Glo, they never threw hands, but evidently, they may soon. The City Girl responded to GloRilla's denial of the fight on Twitter/X, calling her out for rhyming about "slapping rap b*tches" and then going on to boast "female unity." The situation only escalated from there, with GloRilla dissing JT's wigs and accusing her of having "secret animosity."

JT promptly fired back to deny the accusations, defending her wigs and taking some shots of her own at GloRilla's appearance. She even posted a series of her mugshots, insinuating that she'd be willing to go back to jail over the feud. Shortly after, she slammed GloRilla for her looks, dancing, voice, and more.

JT Is Willing To Go Back To Jail

"B*tch your UGLY," she wrote. "NO sex appeal got dragged for trying to be seductive at the awards crying to your label cause you was tired of crump dancing! You are a Glock toating pit pull that need to stay in her G fazos your not a Cinderella hell your not even a step sister, b*tch!" JT then responded to a Tweet from Glo accusing her of having "weak" comebacks and claiming she won the argument.

"I thought you won? I stopped I was being generous letting you promote that WACK a** project that nobody give af about & nobody asked for! You just be doing sh*t ! Work on your craft soften your voice. Everything ain’t gotta be hard like your life," she replied.

JT Slams GloRilla's Appearance, Voice, And More

