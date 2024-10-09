GloRilla Claims That People Say Rihanna Is Her Twin

The Big Glo and RiRi comparisons have been floating around the internet for a little bit now.

It's an exciting week for GloRilla because she's about to drop her debut album, Glorious. It's coming on the heels of her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape, so she's really looking to maximize her 2024 without a doubt. Just a couple of days ago, the Memphis rapper revealed the project's tracklist and it's a pretty stacked one at that. Features will include Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, BossMan Dlow, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, T-Pain, and more. It's also going to have 15 songs and it's dropping this Friday, October 11. It's going to be interesting to see how it compares to her previous tape, as it was a solid release.

But given how rock steady she's been this year, we expect it to be a better project overall. Overall, we are excited for it, but maybe not as much as someone else. If you remember, Rihanna was yearning for it this summer. In fact, she even DM'd Big Glo asking when her album was dropping. She has not been shy about her support for the "Yeah Glo!" hitmaker, as she recently was vibing heavily to "TGIF," one of the lead singles to Glorious.

The Internet Wants To Know Who Is Saying GloRilla & Rihanna Are Twins

Glo has been extremely thankful for RiRi's love, and she's been on the record expressing how much respect she's got for the R&B legend. You could almost say they love each other like sisters. This comparison has been floating around the internet for a little while that they physically look pretty similar. Glo's aware of it, partially thanks to her grandmother, but also due to the masses, so she claims. She stated this in a recent interview surrounding the release of her album and the internet isn't buying that one bit. "“People” Just Be Saying ANYTHING 😂," one IG user says. "Ain’t nobody said no sh** like that 😂," another adds. Personally, we do see it just a little bit, but we want to hear your opinions.