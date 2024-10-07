GloRilla Reveals Her Loaded Feature List For Upcoming Debut Album "Glorious"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: GloRilla performs at the New York Fashion Week Festival Powered by The Model Experience on September 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)
Big Glo is looking to make a big statement.

For GloRilla, she really couldn't have had any better of a year. Even though she hasn't been doing this for that long, this may go down as her best stretch ever. She delivered her most solid release to date with Ehhthang Ehhthang (at least in our opinion) received tons of nominations across the board and dropped some of the biggest hits of 2024. "Yeah Glo!" was a terrific and empowering comeback for the Memphis native, as there was a lot of doubt surrounding her following a lackluster 2023 in some people's eyes. "TGIF" may not be the better track, but it's still a huge song, especially during the summer.

Now, in just a few short days, GloRilla will be looking to end things on an even stronger note with Glorious. This is her upcoming debut album, and it's slated to hit DSPs on October 11. With us being this close, Big Glo is giving us some exciting things to chew over in the meantime. According to Billboard, she has just revealed the features and the tracklist, which is set at 15.

GloRilla Is Pulling Out All The Stops For Glorious

Speaking of the guests, there are tons of stars on deck, so let's rattle them off. Megan Thee Stallion, who has become Glo's new bestie, is coming back for seconds. They had tons of success with "Wanna Be," so why not run back round two? Others will include Sexyy Red, Latto, Kirk Franklin, BossMan Dlow, new R&B powerhouse Muni Long, T-Pain, Chandler Moore, Fridayy, and more.

What are your thoughts on the feature list for GloRilla's debut album Glorious? Which collaboration are you the most excited for? Who will have the best performance and why? Do you think this will be Glo's best project to date? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

