GloRilla Reveals Her Loaded Feature List For Upcoming Debut Album "Glorious"

Big Glo is looking to make a big statement.

For GloRilla, she really couldn't have had any better of a year. Even though she hasn't been doing this for that long, this may go down as her best stretch ever. She delivered her most solid release to date with Ehhthang Ehhthang (at least in our opinion) received tons of nominations across the board and dropped some of the biggest hits of 2024. "Yeah Glo!" was a terrific and empowering comeback for the Memphis native, as there was a lot of doubt surrounding her following a lackluster 2023 in some people's eyes. "TGIF" may not be the better track, but it's still a huge song, especially during the summer.

Now, in just a few short days, GloRilla will be looking to end things on an even stronger note with Glorious. This is her upcoming debut album, and it's slated to hit DSPs on October 11. With us being this close, Big Glo is giving us some exciting things to chew over in the meantime. According to Billboard, she has just revealed the features and the tracklist, which is set at 15.

GloRilla Is Pulling Out All The Stops For Glorious

Speaking of the guests, there are tons of stars on deck, so let's rattle them off. Megan Thee Stallion, who has become Glo's new bestie, is coming back for seconds. They had tons of success with "Wanna Be," so why not run back round two? Others will include Sexyy Red, Latto, Kirk Franklin, BossMan Dlow, new R&B powerhouse Muni Long, T-Pain, Chandler Moore, Fridayy, and more.