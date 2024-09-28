GloRilla Promises To Deliver A Classic With “Glorious” Debut Album

GloRilla has set the bar high.

It's already been a busy few months for GloRilla, and fortunately for her fans, she has plenty more on the way. Over the summer, The Memphis rapper took part in several high-profile collabs, joined Megan Thee Stallion on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, and more. Now, she's gearing up to unleash her debut studio album, Glorious.

The project, which Glo announced earlier this month, is currently slated for release on October 11. To give fans a taste of what's to come, she dropped "Hollon" last week, which set the bar high. According to her, however, it's far from the only banger on the album. Earlier today, she took to Twitter/X to reveal that after listening to it in its entirety, she believes it'll be a classic.

GloRilla's New Album Glorious Drops On October 11

"Just listen to my album from front to back & wowww i really put together a classic album," she wrote alongside a series of teary-eyed emojis. Hopefully, the project will live up to the hype. While GloRilla's supporters are certainly looking forward to hearing what else she has to offer on the new LP, it's not the only exciting project dropping on the 11th of next month. Rod Wave also announced that his sixth studio album Last Lap is slated for release that day earlier this week, prompting a response.